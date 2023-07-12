WHO delegation visits Tank, vows support for healthcare

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday visited the Tank district to ascertain health issues and provide emergency support.

According to the district administration, the delegation was led by Dr. Palita Mahipala met with Deputy Commissioner Tank and health department officials.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given to the visiting delegation on various matters pertaining to the health sector and the problems which were being faced by the district.

In this regard, the WHO delegation assured full cooperation to provide health and emergency support and ensure full healthcare delivery to the district in emergency situations.

In the end, boxes containing medical equipment and medicines were also distributed among several doctors for boosting healthcare delivery services by the health department.