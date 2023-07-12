Open Menu

WHO Delegation Visits Tank, Vows Support For Healthcare

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 06:50 PM

WHO delegation visits Tank, vows support for healthcare

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday visited the Tank district to ascertain health issues and provide emergency support.

According to the district administration, the delegation was led by Dr. Palita Mahipala met with Deputy Commissioner Tank and health department officials.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given to the visiting delegation on various matters pertaining to the health sector and the problems which were being faced by the district.

In this regard, the WHO delegation assured full cooperation to provide health and emergency support and ensure full healthcare delivery to the district in emergency situations.

In the end, boxes containing medical equipment and medicines were also distributed among several doctors for boosting healthcare delivery services by the health department.

Related Topics

World Tank

Recent Stories

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence lau ..

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence launches fifth edition of UAE AI ..

43 minutes ago
 Agthia Group launches $54 million corporate ventur ..

Agthia Group launches $54 million corporate venture capital fund

43 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador to Kuwait meets Kuwaiti Defense Min ..

UAE Ambassador to Kuwait meets Kuwaiti Defense Minister

43 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 64th WIPO assemblies’ meetin ..

UAE participates in 64th WIPO assemblies’ meetings in Geneva highlighting its ..

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs expanding Al Tarif Park in K ..

Sharjah Ruler directs expanding Al Tarif Park in Kalba

43 minutes ago
 Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel hit early form

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel hit early form

44 minutes ago

PM responds to Israeli remarks on ‘human rights’ violations’

52 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches second cycle of Dubai ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches second cycle of Dubai Cyber Security Strategy

2 hours ago
 AI-powered UAE government portal goes live

AI-powered UAE government portal goes live

2 hours ago
 SIBF opens registration for its 2023 Awards and Tu ..

SIBF opens registration for its 2023 Awards and Turjuman Award

2 hours ago
 Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at Worl ..

Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at World Para Athletics Championships

2 hours ago
 PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan ..

PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan