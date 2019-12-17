Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the First Global Refugee Forum held in Geneva

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the First Global Refugee Forum held in Geneva

DG Tedros appreciated Pakistan's efforts for eradicating polio virus and assured cooperation by the WHO in the endeavour, a press release issued by the PM Media Office said.

The prime minister underscored the special focus of the government on ensuring universal health coverage to the people of Pakistan.

He also discussed the government's initiatives to counter malnutrition and stunting.

The WHO DG commended the government's efforts in this regard.

The prime minister also apprised him of his government's holistic poverty alleviation programme, including through the Ehsaas Programme.

Dr Ghebreyesus recalled his visits to Pakistan and reiterated his office's full support to the prime minister in his endeavours. He said he looked forward to visiting Pakistan early next year.