WHO, DGHS donated equipments to Khyber Teaching Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital Public Health Biosafety level-II Laboratory received modern equipments with the collaboration of World Health Organization and Director General Health Services (DGHS), enhancing capacity up to 300 tests per day.

Thermo fisher QuantStudio-5 (96-well) Real-Time PCR equipment of latest version donated by World Health Organization and auto extractor Hero 32 is designed as a high-tech to extract the nucleic acid in only 30 minutes for a batch of 32 tests with fast extraction speed equipment donated by Director General Health Services.

The thermo fisher donated by WHO is worth around Rs6 million rupees and auto extractor Hero 32 donated by Director General Health Services around 3.

2 million rupees.

It was all possible due to the dedicated efforts of newly appointed Hospital Director Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan who has a vast experience and good relation with health department and keen interest of Medical Director Prof Dr Amir Azhar.

The visionary board of Governor MTI KTH is monitoring all the activities carried out in the hospital and fully endorsed and supported the management of the institution.

The WHO Head of Provincial Sub Office, Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Director General Health Services are regularly providing equipment's, PCR kits, PPE's, Medicine and other social support to this institution.

