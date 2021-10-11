WHO distributes masks at Pakistan Girls Guide Association office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :World Health Organization's (WHO) Country Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala on Monday visited the Pakistan Girls Guide Association headquarters to boost the 'wear a mask protect Pakistan' campaign.

The Country Representative was accompanied by the WHO/WHE Team lead Pakistan, Dr Michael Lukwiya and other WHO Pakistan staff.

He was received by the National Commissioner, Pakistan Girls Guides Association, Mrs. Maria Maud Sabri. The purpose of the visit was to promote the 'Wear a mask protect Pakistan' campaign.

The WHO head and team distributed masks and Information, education and communication (IEC) materials to the members, guiders, students, and staff.

Dr. Palitha advised the Pakistan Girls Guides Association members present, guiders, students, and staff of the association on adherence to public health measures like wearing mask, hand hygiene and physical distance.

The National Commissioner appreciated WHO support and pledged to ensureimplementation of public health measures at their institutions.