UrduPoint.com

WHO Distributes Masks At Pakistan Girls Guide Association Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 08:10 PM

WHO distributes masks at Pakistan Girls Guide Association office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :World Health Organization's (WHO) Country Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala on Monday visited the Pakistan Girls Guide Association headquarters to boost the 'wear a mask protect Pakistan' campaign.

The Country Representative was accompanied by the WHO/WHE Team lead Pakistan, Dr Michael Lukwiya and other WHO Pakistan staff.

He was received by the National Commissioner, Pakistan Girls Guides Association, Mrs. Maria Maud Sabri. The purpose of the visit was to promote the 'Wear a mask protect Pakistan' campaign.

The WHO head and team distributed masks and Information, education and communication (IEC) materials to the members, guiders, students, and staff.

Dr. Palitha advised the Pakistan Girls Guides Association members present, guiders, students, and staff of the association on adherence to public health measures like wearing mask, hand hygiene and physical distance.

The National Commissioner appreciated WHO support and pledged to ensureimplementation of public health measures at their institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Visit Guide Lead

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Global Grad Show to begin in November fe ..

Dubai’s Global Grad Show to begin in November featuring participants from 70 c ..

16 minutes ago
 48th WJMES concludes with huge success, attracting ..

48th WJMES concludes with huge success, attracting over than 60,000 visitors

31 minutes ago
 &#039;Future Skills&#039; programme being expanded ..

&#039;Future Skills&#039; programme being expanded to empower Emirati youth with ..

46 minutes ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meetings of Arab Parliament’s stand ..

1 hour ago
 UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA ..

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA Director-General

2 hours ago
 FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail ..

FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail VAT refund scheme

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.