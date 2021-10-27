WHO distributes masks, IEC material in pedestrians

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala along with the staff on Wednesday distributed masks and information, education, and communication (IEC) material among pedestrians at Aabpara Chowk.

The activity was arranged as part of WHO's awareness campaign, with the support of Islamabad Traffic Police to encourage, support and amplify the message of COVID-19 preventive health measures.

WHO is carrying out a campaign "Wear Mask, Protect Pakistan" nationwide that aims to change negative perceptions and attitudes towards COVID-19 precautionary measures.

During the drive, they also pasted stickers focusing preventive messages on the bypassing cars.

Dr Mahipala also answered the questions elaborately by the wayfarers about COVID-19 preventive health measures and vaccines.

Dr Mahipala underscored the need for greater urgency and ambition to follow preventive health measures.

He said, "Every one of us can help limit the spread of COVID-19 virus by following the protective and preventive health measures and control the pandemic." While speaking to taxi drivers, Dr Mahipala said, "The declining number of COVID-19 cases is hopeful but at the same time we need to be cautious and not be complacent. Still, we need to follow the COVID-19 public and health social measures."IEC material on Polio and Dengue were also distributed to generate an unstoppable awareness campaign pushing for the adoption of required preventive health measures.