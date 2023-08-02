WHO donates 15 motorbikes ambulances to enhance emergency services in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :In a significant stride towards strengthening emergency medical services and fortifying disaster relief capabilities, the World Health Organization (WHO) has generously contributed 15 motorbike ambulances and two vehicle ambulances to the Relief Department KhyberPakhtunkhwa.

This benevolent donation marks a remarkable milestone in advancing healthcare accessibility and rapid response within the province.

The official handover ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Rescue 1122 headquarters in Peshawar, uniting distinguished representatives from WHO, the Relief Department, and the Health Department to mark this momentous occasion. The event underscored the spirit of collaboration and unwavering dedication to safeguarding public health and providing swift assistance during crises.

Motorbike ambulances have emerged as invaluable assets for delivering critical medical aid, particularly in areas with challenging terrains or limited accessibility.

These agile and well-equipped vehicles will empower Rescue 1122 first responders to navigate rugged landscapes and swiftly reach remote communities, drastically reducing response times in life-threatening situations.

Equipped with essential medical tools such as a backpack, pulse oximeter (CE/FDA), BP apparatus, cervical collar, nebulizer, glucometer, portable oxygen cylinder set, tourniquets, digital clinical ear thermometer, silicon Ambo bags, CPR mask, and dressing scissors, these ambulances ensure comprehensive care during emergencies.

Dr. Palitha Mahipala, WHO's Representative for Pakistan, expressed profound gratitude to the Relief Department for their tireless commitment to ensuring public welfare.

"We are pleased to offer this essential support to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, whose commendable dedication and expertise play a pivotal role in emergency response and disaster management. These motorbike ambulances will undoubtedly enhance their ability to provide timely and effective medical assistance, especially in hard-to-reach areas." Recognizing Pakistan's exemplary responses to emergencies, including the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding incidents, Dr. Mahipala commended the preparedness and heroism displayed by Rescue 1122.

He reiterated WHO's commitment to continued support, capacity building, and collaborative efforts in establishing resilient emergency response systems.

Taj Muhammad Afridi, Minister of Relief, extended heartfelt gratitude to WHO for their invaluable assistance. The generous contribution of motorbike ambulances signifies a significant enhancement to our emergency services infrastructure. This momentous donation is a testament to the strong partnership between WHO and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government." Abdul Basit, Secretary of the Relief Department, echoed appreciation for WHO's benevolence. "The substantial contribution of motorbike ambulances significantly enhances our emergency services infrastructure.

This donation perfectly aligns with our department's mission of providing effective relief and rehabilitation services, particularly to vulnerable communities in remote regions. The positive impact of these ambulances on the lives of these communities cannot be overstated.

With these innovative vehicles at our disposal, we are better equipped to respond to emergencies with heightened efficiency, ultimately saving more lives."