WHO donates ambulances, utility vehicles to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday donated ambulances and utility vehicles to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to strengthen the healthcare system.

A ceremony was held here in regard during which WHO Pakistan Representative, Dr Palitha Mahipala handed over the donation to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan.

WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari also joined the ceremony virtually.

Addressing the occasion, Dr Palitha said that this donation will strengthen the health system through logistic support for the provision of essential healthcare services. He added the donation included 402 motorbikes, seven double cabin vehicles, two vaccination vans, two ambulances and 14 cold chain trucks