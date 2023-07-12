WHO donates fully equipped Mobile Hospital Unit to GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said World Health Organization (WHO) has generously donated a fully equipped mobile Hospital Unit, which will be deployed to the Diamer region to address the health needs of its remote communities.

While talking to media here in Gilgit, he said the state-of-the-art facility is not only furnished and equipped with water tanks but also features a 5KV solar system, two 5KV generators, and two air conditioners, ensuring its readiness to provide efficient and effective medical services regardless of local infrastructure.

He added this contribution is a significant step forward in enhancing and uplifting healthcare accessibility in the far-flung areas of Diamer.