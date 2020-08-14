WHO donates medical kits, IEC material to support flood response

World Health Organization (WHO) donated Inter agency Emergency Health Kits (IEHK)) and IEC Material to National Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Network (NHEPRN) to support the response and relief efforts in the wake of the recent floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) donated Inter agency Emergency Health Kits (IEHK)) and IEC Material to National Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Network (NHEPRN) to support the response and relief efforts in the wake of the recent floods.

WHO Representative, Dr Palitha Mahipala handed over the kits and IEC Material to Dr Sabina Durani, Director of NEHPRN at the WHO Country Office, Islamabad on Thursday.

WHO donation included 15 IEHK 2015, basic module which contained medical supplies for 3000 people for one month to meet different health needs in humanitarian emergencies and disasters.

It also included one hundred thousand printed copies of IEC Material which focused on the transmission of dengue, its prevention, symptoms, and immediate treatment.

Recently, the provincial office of WHO Kyber Pakhtunkha donated 15 IEHK kits to Department of Health, KP whereas Balochistan's WHO office donated 40 IEHK Kits to Health Department in Balochistan to handle the emergencies.

In Pakistan, every year floods bring death and destruction in most parts of the country.

Flash floods disrupt the social and economic fabric of society as well as disturb the ecosystem functions and biodiversity.

As a result of floods, immediate danger to communities is in the form of physical injury, loss of life, damage to infrastructure, mass migration and the increase in the number of the risk of water-borne diseases.

WHO kits contain medical supplies which will help the doctors to treat the flood affectees in the emergency. Usually, flood affectees contract many water-borne diseases.

Dengue is one of the most common post-flood viral disease which affects thousands of people every year.

IEC material provided by WHO will help the government to communicate the risk factor related to Dengue in the community and spread awareness about it.