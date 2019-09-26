WHO donates medicines, surgical equipment for quake-hit areas

World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday donated medicines and surgical equipment of worth Rs 3 million to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination for medical assistance of earthquake victim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday donated medicines and surgical equipment of worth Rs 3 million to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination for medical assistance of earthquake victims.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza received the medical equipment from WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala at a ceremony held here at WHO office.

Talking to media, Dr Zafar Mirza said that these medicines will be dispatched immediately to Mirpur, Azad Kashmir. He said that earlier a joint team of Ministry of National Health Services and WHO visited the quake-hit areas to assess the medical requirement of quake victims.

He appreciated the efforts of joint team members who immediately visited the affected areas and prepared a quick access report on medical needs and requirements within 18 hours.

He said that the team also got guidance from the managers, specialists and doctors of the concerned hospitals of the area regarding necessary medical equipment.

He said that the WHO always remained supportive to the government of Pakistan in any untoward situation and thanked the immediate and generous support extended by the WHO for quake victims.

He said that the Federal government's three special well-equipped medical teams which were dispatched to the earthquake affected areas have started their work. He added these teams are fully equipped with necessary medical supply and a team comprise of senior medical experts.

Dr Mirza said he is in close contact with Prime Minister AJK and Health Minister AJK along with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and all medical assistance will be provided by the Ministry.

WHO Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala said that the donation will help overcoming the deficiency in provision of best medical treatment to the victims at health institutions of quake-hit areas.

He assured that all possible medical assistance will be provided to the victims of earthquake.