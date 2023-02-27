UrduPoint.com

WHO Donates Mobile Hospital, Ambulances, Vaccines Vans To Health Department

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

WHO donates mobile hospital, ambulances, vaccines vans to Health Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Pakistan, Dr. Palitha Mahipala visited the Directorate General of Health Services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and handed over One mobile hospital, Two mini ambulances, Two mobile vaccination vans, One 2x2 Ambulance for Bamburate, Kalash valley of Chitral area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Palitha personally visited the Bamburate valley of Chitral to assess the needs on the ground, after which a specific ambulance was designed for the hard-to-reach area (Bamborate- Chitral).

A formal handing-taking ceremony was organized at the Directorate General of Health Services office.

Dr. Palitha Mahipala, world health organization representative in Pakistan, Advisor to CM on Health Dr. Abid Jamil, Dr. Shoukat Ali DG of Health Services KP, Additional Director generals, directors, and others participated in the ceremony.

DG Health welcomed WHO Representative in Pakistan and extended his gratitude for all the support it provided.

While addressing the ceremony Advisor to CM KP on Health Dr. Abid Jameel added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been suffering the most from natural disasters.

While thanking the WHO's support, the advisor said that the government of KP acknowledges the full-out support of WHO in covid and in recent flash floods.

"The government intends to provide healthcare services at the doorstep to its citizens and this extended support of WHO will really contribute to a sustainable healthcare system in the province.

He further said that we need to improve service delivery in hard-to-reach areas of the province. He told that the government is fully focused on improving the health system that provides facilitated cures to the common layman.

Giving details of the assistance provided, WHO's representative in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala told that WHO is extending its support to the flood-affected districts to assure the provision of quality healthcare services and also support to improve mother and neonatal child healthcare services in the province.

The support includes safe delivery kits, ultrasound and CTG Machines, Emergency trolly, essential medicines, labor, and operation theatre equipment, he added.

