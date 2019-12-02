UrduPoint.com
WHO Donates Portable Ultrasound Machine To MTI KTH

Mon 02nd December 2019

WHO donates portable ultrasound machine to MTI KTH

A portable Ultrasound Machine SA 200 c plus donated to Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) of the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) which is worth Rs170, 000

WHO Provincial Head Dr Saeed Akbar handed over the machine to Chairperson Radiology Department Professor Dr Hina Gul in presences of Hospital Director Dr Zafar Afridi, Medical Director Professor Dr Irshad Ahmed, Senior Media and Protocol Manager Farhad Khan and Supply Chain Manager Ali Waqas.

� The machine will be utilized in A&E department.

Hospital Director Dr Zafar Afridi and Medical Director Prof Dr Irshad Ahmed thanked the humanitarian organization WHO for always helping the hospital.�� WHO and MTI KTH have always worked in close liaison and in the time of need WHO has always provided logistic support to the institution.

