WHO donates vehicles to strength response against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday handed over 37 ambulances, 125 motor bikes and 12 double cabins to the Ministry of National Health Services to strengthen their Corona response efforts in Pakistan.

The donation was handed over in a ceremony which was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan at WHO Country Office. WHO Representatives to Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala handed over donation to Dr Faisal Sultan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Faisal acknowledged the WHO leadership and their unwavering support to Pakistan, during the difficult time of COVID-19 pandemic, which has been an unprecedented global public health challenge for the entire world.

He said that the Government of Pakistan working with trusted Partners like WHO, has been fortunate to mitigate the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in both the first and second wave.

WHO is always standing with the Government of Pakistan to strengthen quality of healthcare through comprehensive health services delivery, especially now combating against COVID-19 pandemic since its beginning, he added.

He said that the government has been systematically steering progress on all strategic pillars of COVID-19 Pakistan Preparedness and Response Plan (PPRP), which included coordination, surveillance, points of entry, laboratory, infection prevention and control, case management, risk communication and community engagement and essential health services.

Improving quality of healthcare for the people through delivery of comprehensive health services during the COVID-19 pandemic, is also aligned to the overall government aim, to achieve the health objectives of SDG and universal health coverage, he added.

The World Health Organization is assisting the Government to counter the morbidity and mortality impact of COVID-19 pandemic by strengthening clinical case management for optimized patient care and protect frontline workers and vulnerable populations while ensuring continuity of essential health and social services, he added.

"We acknowledge the comprehensive and continuous technical and operational support extended by the WHO, for holistically responding to the COVID-19 pandemic since 11 January 2020, when the first communication on an outbreak in Wuhan, China was made.

" He said that the WHO technical guidelines have been the basis of developing SOPs for screening, contact tracing, surveillance, infection prevention and control, case management, testing and risk communication at the POE and case management at healthcare facilities.

He said that WHO has been our major contributor in terms of providing 34 PCR machines with supplies, over 50,000 rapid antigen test kits, around 39,000 PPEs kit and PPE supplies of worth Rs 320 million and many other equipment.

He said that a total of 80 technical staffs for surveillance, IPC, case management, lab and risk communication has been engaged by WHO to support the government at the Federal and provincial levels.

The Government of Pakistan in partnership with the WHO has taken COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to refocus and accelerate efforts to strengthen health systems for building resilient health system for preparedness and response to disease outbreaks and other hazards.

The IPC interventions are an essential component of COVID-19 case management including patient and health care worker safety and quality of care. The first national guidelines IPC published in April 2020 provide the policy guidance and mandate to oversee the implementation and strengthening of IPC standards and practices in health facilities across Pakistan. Draft National IPC Strategic Plan has been developed for sustaining and organizing IPC implementation in the longer term across Pakistan.

"I am pleased to be here today, for the gracious handing over ceremony of vehicles and medical equipment procured by WHO which will further sustain and strengthen the COVID-19 response in Pakistan."Dr Faisal said that the donation will support timely passengers' and patient referral, strengthen surveillance and sample transportation for contact tracing, ensure timely passenger referral from the POE and critical patient care for COVID-19 case management at the healthcare facilities.

This support to the ministries and departments of health, resonates with the diverse role of WHO to accelerate progress towards the "triple billion" targets and Sustainable Development Goals, strengthen health emergency preparedness and response at all levels and build resilient health systems for both national and global health security and universal health coverage.