“who Dream Of Dividing The Country Into Three Parts To Save Their Politics Live In The Paradise Of Idiots” Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 11:04 AM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022) PMLQ Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release,Pak Army and the nation are united in their determination to make the national defence invincible.

He said that those who dream of dividing the country into three parts to save personal interests and politics live in the paradise of idiots.

“Our law enforcement agencies are keeping a close eye on all the conspiratorial elements active against the country,” he said.

The country’s sensitive assets have never been at risk before, nor are they today. Pakistan is currently suffering from temporary economic problems due to the incompetence and wrong economic policies of the previous government.

He further said that all political forces should present a unified economic charter so that economic reforms and improvements would be possible as a stable economy reflects a stable future.

