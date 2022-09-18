UrduPoint.com

WHO Endorses KAKHTAH Appraisal About Waterborne Diseases

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2022 | 07:00 PM

WHO endorses KAKHTAH appraisal about waterborne diseases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :World Health Organisation (WHO) has re-endorsed the alarm raised by the Disaster Epidemiological Susceptibilities and Pandemic Outbreak (DESPO) appraisals under the UN KAKHTAH, in their health risk alerts during the last two weeks.

In a statement issued by a spokesperson for KAKHTAH repository Dr Alex Jayawardene, shared with APP here on Sunday, Aurangzeb Hafi's DESPO appraisals warned of the water borne, air borne and vector borne diseases and their disastrous consequences.

The WHO has now raised alarm about the same by declaring the consequences as the "second disaster" in the wake of deadly floods.

The WHO says that doctors and medical workers on the ground race to battle outbreaks of waterborne diseases. "I am deeply concerned about the potential for a second disaster in Pakistan: a wave of disease and death following this catastrophe, linked to climate change, that has severely impacted vital health systems leaving millions vulnerable," WHO's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a statement.

The water supply is disrupted, forcing people to drink unsafe water," he said. "But, if we actquickly to protect health and deliver essential health services, we can significantly reducethe impact of this impending crisis", he added.

