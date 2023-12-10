WHO Executive Board meeting held in Cairo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The meeting of the Executive board of the World Health Organization (WHO) was held in Cairo.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan participated in the meeting on video link.

The purpose of the meeting was to assess the destruction of health infrastructure in Gaza, denying access to treatment to the sick and wounded.

Dr. Nadeem Jan fully supported and appreciated WHO's position on the matter.

He said that the health sector should be non-political.

He added there should be an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

He said that innocent children, elderly women in Gaza are deprived of medical facilities.

He said that treatment and health facilities are the basic right of every human being.

He said that doctors, paramedical staff and nurses should be given access to the treatment of children, women and the elderly.

Dr. Nadeem asked the international community to ensure the access of doctors and nurses to provide treatment facilities to the sick and wounded.