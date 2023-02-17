UrduPoint.com

WHO Extends  Over Rs 70 Mln Medical Relief Package For South Punjab

February 17, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) extended medical relief package of Rs 70 million for flood-hit areas of South Punjab here on Friday.

WHO Country head, Dr Palitha Mahipala, along with his team handed over medical equipment, medicines, and vehicles for monitoring of service delivery in DG Khan and Rajanpur to Secretary P&SHC, Muhammad Iqbal at South Punjab Health Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mahipala informed that the package included 48 medicines for each flood-hit district while 53 medical equipment for Rajanpur, and 48 for  DG Khan.

"Four vehicles are also part of the relief package," he maintained and added that WHO would send medical relief goods worth Rs 30 million more in days to come to flood-affected districts.

  He stated that the total worth of it was over Rs 70 million including over Rs 40 million for Rajanpur and over Rs 30 million for DG Khan.

Mr Iqbal termed WHO's support as a welcoming gesture, adding that it would help in the rehabilitation of health centers in the areas. The distribution ceremony was attended among others by Addl Secretary, Shahid Abbas Joya, DG Health Services South Punjab, Mehar Muhammad Iqbal, and Director IRMCH Dr Zohaib.

