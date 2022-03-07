WHO felicitates Pakistan on fully vaccinating 100m individuals against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) Pakistan on Thursday extended its felicitations to the government of the country to achieve the mark of over 100 million individuals complete vaccination against the COVID-19 virus.

The WHO Country Office Pakistan took to Twitter to congratulate the country after achieving a whooping target mass inoculations against the contagious virus.

It wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations to Pakistan! WHO applauds Govt.of Pakistan for having over 100 million individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 virus.""This indicates the tremendous efforts made by the Govt.of Pakistan in ensuring that everyone across the country has access to COVID-19 vaccination."