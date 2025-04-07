WHO for investing to reduce maternal, newborn deaths

The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked the international and national partners to urgently invest in reducing maternal and newborn deaths in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked the international and national partners to urgently invest in reducing maternal and newborn deaths in Pakistan.

On the occasion of World Health Day, the WHO in a statement said, every day, 675 babies under one month and 27 mothers die from preventable complications in Pakistan, amounting to over 9,800 maternal and 246,300 newborn deaths each year.

Pakistan also registers more than 190,000 stillbirths annually.

Under the international theme “Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures”, WHO is reiterating its commitment to partner with Pakistan to provide high-quality health care to all mothers and newborns – leaving no one behind – as a vital step towards achieving the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Dapeng Luo said, “Every country needs healthy mothers and healthy newborns to have a prosperous future."

"Ending maternal and newborn preventable deaths is possible if we all reinvigorate our efforts. WHO stands with Pakistan to protect the health of babies and their mothers, no matter who they are or where they live."

Dr Dapeng said, "A single maternal or newborn death is one too many, and the cost of inaction is far greater than the cost of action."

Every US$ 1 invested in maternal and newborn health is estimated to yield a return of US$ 9 to US$ 20.

Spending on maternal and newborn health is an investment in human capital, not a cost, leading to economic development and happier, healthier societies.

Pakistan has made significant progress over the years. The maternal mortality ratio fell from 276 deaths per 100 000 live births in 2006 to155 in 2024 according to the latest available estimates.

Neonatal mortality has declined from 52 deaths per 1000 live births in 2006 to 37.6 in 2024, and stillbirths fell from 39.8 per 1000 births in 2000 to 27.5 in 2024.

Pakistan, with support from WHO and partners, has also made progress in tackling maternal and neonatal tetanus (MNT) across the country.

Around 80 per cent of Pakistan’s population (190 million people) now live in areas where the spread of neonatal tetanus is under controlled limits – less than one case of tetanus per 1000 live births.

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) achieved elimination in March 2025, Sindh in December 2024 and Punjab in 2016.

Despite progress, investments are needed to achieve the global SDG targets for 2030 – reducing maternal mortality to 70 deaths/100 000 live births and neonatal mortality to 12 deaths/1000 births.

To this end, it is vital to improve women’s long-term health and well-being, including enhanced access to reproductive health services, high-quality antenatal care, lifesaving care during birth and immediate newborn care – such as breastfeeding support, protection from injury and infection and vital nutrition services.

It is also essential to address indirect causes such as anaemia – which in Pakistan affects 41.7% of women of reproductive age (15 to 49 years old) – and invest in midwifery care models, mental health and access to family planning, education and economic opportunities that empower women to make informed decisions about their families’ health.

The World Health Organization stands with Pakistan and its people to deliver health for all, leaving no one behind, and build a brighter future for the children and grandchildren of the country.