WHO gives health equipments to Punjab Health dept under PSFH Initiative

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid thankfully received medical equipments and material from World Health Organization (WHO) representative for Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala in a ceremony held at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education department, here on Thursday.

The WHO has provided support to the Punjab government as part of the Patient Safety Friendly Hospital (PSFH) Initiative.

She said the WHO was providing support to six hospitals under PSFH Initiative.

She said the health department was making all out efforts for the safe treatment of patient.

The WHO has provided this support for Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore, Children Hospital and Institute of Child Health, Lahore, Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute, Lahore, Indus Manawan Hospital, Lahore, Govt Shahbaz Sharif Hospital, Multan and Civil Hospital, Bahawalpur.

The WHO handed over two Addressograph machines, two Path Lab Barcode, four Patient Assisted Transfer Sheets, two Patient Wrist Band Printers, two Apnea Alarm for neonates, two Resuscitation Trolleys, two Double Lock Narcotics Cabinet, 23 Waste Baskets of different colors, 23 storage racks and 23 hand washing dispensers with consumables to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department.

The Minister's Delivery Unit is managing the Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative to make improvements in public sector hospitals.

WHO representative for Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala said that Minister's Delivery Unit and WHO's partnership on PSFH Initiative was producing encouraging results.

He said the WHO would continue to support the Punjab government. The WHO representative for Pakistan also visited Thalassemia Prevention Program and appreciated its performance.

Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Silwat Saeed, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Focal Person for Patient Safety in Punjab Dr. Hussain Jaffery and other officials were present on the occasion.