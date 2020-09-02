WHO hands over flashfloods relief items to NDMA

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday handed over the relief items including health emergency kits, surgical masks and protective equipment for health care workers to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for onward distribution among the flashfloods people in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday handed over the relief items including health emergency kits, surgical masks and protective equipment for health care workers to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for onward distribution among the flashfloods people in Sindh.

According to NDMA's press release, the relief items also included three rescue boats for flashfloods of Sindh.

Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal lauded the role of NDMA in providing effective role in dealing with the emergency.

On the occasion, head of mission WHO in Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala lauded the role of Pakistan and NDMA in controlling the coronavirus.

Due to effective coordination and timely decisions, Pakistan has overcome Covid-19, he said.