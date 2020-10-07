WHO hands over IPC supplies to PIMS, KTH

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala has handed over Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) supplies to Executive Director Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad, Dr Ansar Maqsood and Senior Manager Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar Dr Farman Ali.

PIMS and KTH are IPC demonstration sites where WHO will provide support for making these hospitals models of excellence in the infection, prevention and control practices. The handing over ceremony took place at WHO, Islamabad Office.

On the occasion, Dr Palitha lauded the valuable services of both the hospitals and assured them of WHO's continuous support.

He said "A well-orchestrated infection prevention and control program helps minimize the occupational health and safety risks to many folds for patients, health care workers and visitors." Dr Palitha said that IPC programmes can make healthcare safer and efficient.

Dr Ansar said "The WHO Pakistan has provided the necessary support to limit the spread of COVID-19 while strengthening our health system to respond to future pandemics." "We highly appreciate the way WHO has mobilized promptly to support Pakistan's response activities and the implementation of a preparedness plan to manage the COVID-19 outbreak," Dr Farman Ali, Senior Manager KTH.

He expressed his gratitude to WR for WHO support in revamping IPC in KTH.