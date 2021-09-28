UrduPoint.com

WHO Hands Over Medical Vehicles, Equipment To DoH Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 11:26 PM

WHO hands over medical vehicles, equipment to DoH Sindh

Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) Pakistan and Head of Mission, Dr Palitha Mahipala on Tuesday handed over medical vehicles and equipment to the Minister for Health and Population Welfare Sindh, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) Pakistan and Head of Mission, Dr Palitha Mahipala on Tuesday handed over medical vehicles and equipment to the Minister for Health and Population Welfare Sindh, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho.

The handing over of medical vehicles and equipment were held in an inaugural ceremony arranged here, said the statement released here on Tuesday.

Dr. Azra Pechuho also spoke to WHO Representative to Pakistan, Dr. Palitha Mahipala about the ongoing progress in launching tele-health and telemedicine, and the organizations collaboration with the Sindh Health Department would enable the facility to be more readily accessible to people in the province.

The WHO gifted 25 motorcycles for super high risk union councils in the Karachi city that were high risk and difficult to access for other modes of transport.

These motorcycles were fixed with a top box for carrying vaccination supplies and would be able to reach the populations of those UCs that had not been vaccinated yet.

The Minister for Health and Population Welfare and WHO representative for Pakistan also inaugurated a covid-vaccination drive that provided a mobile access to the vaccination process for marginalized population specially afghan refugees in five districts of Karachi, Sindh.

The drive would cater all those who were unable to get vaccinated through the regular process, i.e. through Sindh government CVCs operational throughout the city.

One fully equipped and customized ambulance was also gifted by WHO to the Sindh Health Department for DHO West besides IT equipment and supplies for Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response.

These supplies included laptops with accessories, desktop computers, LED screens, HP laser jet printers, and HP pro scanners.

WHO is supporting Department of Health (DoH) Sindh in strengthening integrated disease surveillance and response in two districts of Sindh Tharparkar and Umerkot.

DoH and WHO also run Wear a Mask to protect Pakistan Campaign activity at Jinnah Airport to increase awareness among general population. Wear a mask campaign was started in Sindh by Minister for Health and Population Welfare and WHO representative Pakistan on National Day of Pakistan and now successfully running across Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan World Population Welfare Mobile Vehicles Progress Tharparkar All Government Refugee Top Airport

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

30 minutes ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

45 minutes ago
 Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-f ..

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

2 hours ago
 Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces v ..

Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

2 hours ago
 England's Root 'desperate' to play in Ashes but wo ..

England's Root 'desperate' to play in Ashes but won't commit yet

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.