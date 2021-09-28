WHO hands over medical vehicles, equipment to DoH Sindh

Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) Pakistan and Head of Mission, Dr Palitha Mahipala on Tuesday handed over medical vehicles and equipment to the Minister for Health and Population Welfare Sindh, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) Pakistan and Head of Mission, Dr Palitha Mahipala on Tuesday handed over medical vehicles and equipment to the Minister for Health and Population Welfare Sindh, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho.

The handing over of medical vehicles and equipment were held in an inaugural ceremony arranged here, said the statement released here on Tuesday.

Dr. Azra Pechuho also spoke to WHO Representative to Pakistan, Dr. Palitha Mahipala about the ongoing progress in launching tele-health and telemedicine, and the organizations collaboration with the Sindh Health Department would enable the facility to be more readily accessible to people in the province.

The WHO gifted 25 motorcycles for super high risk union councils in the Karachi city that were high risk and difficult to access for other modes of transport.

These motorcycles were fixed with a top box for carrying vaccination supplies and would be able to reach the populations of those UCs that had not been vaccinated yet.

The Minister for Health and Population Welfare and WHO representative for Pakistan also inaugurated a covid-vaccination drive that provided a mobile access to the vaccination process for marginalized population specially afghan refugees in five districts of Karachi, Sindh.

The drive would cater all those who were unable to get vaccinated through the regular process, i.e. through Sindh government CVCs operational throughout the city.

One fully equipped and customized ambulance was also gifted by WHO to the Sindh Health Department for DHO West besides IT equipment and supplies for Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response.

These supplies included laptops with accessories, desktop computers, LED screens, HP laser jet printers, and HP pro scanners.

WHO is supporting Department of Health (DoH) Sindh in strengthening integrated disease surveillance and response in two districts of Sindh Tharparkar and Umerkot.

DoH and WHO also run Wear a Mask to protect Pakistan Campaign activity at Jinnah Airport to increase awareness among general population. Wear a mask campaign was started in Sindh by Minister for Health and Population Welfare and WHO representative Pakistan on National Day of Pakistan and now successfully running across Pakistan.