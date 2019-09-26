UrduPoint.com
WHO Hands Over Medicines To Pakistan For Mirpur Quake Victims

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:30 PM

WHO hands over medicines to Pakistan for Mirpur quake victims

World Health Organization (WHO) has handed over medicines and surgical equipment to Pakistan for the earthquake victims of Mirpur

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) World Health Organization (WHO) has handed over medicines and surgical equipment to Pakistan for the earthquake victims of Mirpur.A ceremony to this effect was held in Islamabad.

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said the World Health Organization has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times.The Special Assistant directed to immediately dispatch the medicines and surgical equipment provided by the World Body to the quake affected Mirpur.Three medical teams of the Ministry of National Health Services are working in Mirpur.

