WHO Hands Over Mobile Clinics, Ambulances For Kalash Valley

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 12:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala had provided health and medical equipment including mobile health clinics, ambulances and vaccination vans to the Directorate of Health Services for Kalash valley of Chitral.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Palitha said that the support was meant to enhance access to healthcare in flood-affected districts of KP.

The donation included one mobile clinic, two mini ambulances, two mobile vaccination vans, one 2x2 ambulance for Bamburate, Kalash valley of Chitral.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Tourism and Culture Zafar Mehmood said that the government was well aware of the difficulties of the masses of far-flung areas.

He said that all available resources would be utilized for the welfare of the people and all the development projects would be completed timely.

