WHO hands over relief items to NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday handed over medicines supplies, 350 blankets, medical tents and 5,000 mosquito nets to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for devastated and marooned people of flash flood hit areas of the country.

The WHO has also provided 1,000 testing kits and medicines for flash flood hit area people.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal lauded the role of WHO specially the role of its head of mission Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala in providing relief to disaster hit people, said a press release.