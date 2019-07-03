UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Who Has A Share In National Development Is Criminal; Who Has Done Nothing Is Ruler Today: Ahsan Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 03:14 PM

Who has a share in national development is criminal; who has done nothing is ruler today: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N central leader Ahsan Iqbal has said unluckily tradition has been set to show every politician thief so that no one reposes trust on him

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) PML-N central leader Ahsan Iqbal has said unluckily tradition has been set to show every politician thief so that no one reposes trust on him.He said this in an informal chat with the journalists on the occasion of his appearance before NAB Rawalpindi Wednesday.He said We spent every penny honestly considering it trust of the nation.

I monitored the projects being minister and deputy chairman Planning.Such a tradition is running in the country that every politician should be defamed by showing him thief so that people could not trust him.Ahsan Iqbal said we will not be deterred by the threats of the government.

We are fighting war of democracy in Pakistan. We will not succumb to government."we will tell the people why the loans of the country have been doubled. Imran Khan wants democracy what Musharraf liked.

We will not fear from victimization. Such tactics were practiced even in the worst democracies and they remained unproductive", he added.

He held " Rs 700 billion was saved during 5 years. Every penny was spent being a nation's trust.

Metro Peshawar project should be probed into.He underlined "NAB had summoned me in connection with Narowal Sports City Project. Today Pakistan position has reduced to zero in Olympics games and Asian Games at present.

Some one got the inquiry launched by filing baseless application.He stated a successful project is being made controversial. Sports city project has been completed by 90 percent. An international standard sports city project was built."We built universities in backward areas and launched new projects in education and infrastructure.

We completed white elephant projects, he remarked.He observed whoever has played role in the development of country is criminal and who had done nothing is ruler. If some one has worked out development and energy projects he is being punished for them. We are being punished for working out development projects.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Pervez Musharraf National Accountability Bureau Sports Ahsan Iqbal Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Metro Rawalpindi Narowal Criminals Olympics From Government Asia Billion

Recent Stories

This is how the gunman carried weapon to Lahore Ai ..

7 minutes ago

Bolsonaro Says Brazil to Interrogate Air Force Off ..

1 minute ago

Police shouldn't rob the business community

1 minute ago

Cyprus to Repay Debt to Russia Ahead of Schedule - ..

1 minute ago

PM believes in accountability, not in revenge: Nad ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt approves grading system for board exam ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.