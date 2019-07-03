Who has a share in national development is criminal; who has done nothing is ruler today: Ahsan Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) PML-N central leader Ahsan Iqbal has said unluckily tradition has been set to show every politician thief so that no one reposes trust on him.He said this in an informal chat with the journalists on the occasion of his appearance before NAB Rawalpindi Wednesday.He said We spent every penny honestly considering it trust of the nation.

I monitored the projects being minister and deputy chairman Planning.Such a tradition is running in the country that every politician should be defamed by showing him thief so that people could not trust him.Ahsan Iqbal said we will not be deterred by the threats of the government.

We are fighting war of democracy in Pakistan. We will not succumb to government."we will tell the people why the loans of the country have been doubled. Imran Khan wants democracy what Musharraf liked.

We will not fear from victimization. Such tactics were practiced even in the worst democracies and they remained unproductive", he added.

He held " Rs 700 billion was saved during 5 years. Every penny was spent being a nation's trust.

Metro Peshawar project should be probed into.He underlined "NAB had summoned me in connection with Narowal Sports City Project. Today Pakistan position has reduced to zero in Olympics games and Asian Games at present.

Some one got the inquiry launched by filing baseless application.He stated a successful project is being made controversial. Sports city project has been completed by 90 percent. An international standard sports city project was built."We built universities in backward areas and launched new projects in education and infrastructure.

We completed white elephant projects, he remarked.He observed whoever has played role in the development of country is criminal and who had done nothing is ruler. If some one has worked out development and energy projects he is being punished for them. We are being punished for working out development projects.