WHO hold seminar on child, mother care in GKMC Swabi

World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday arranged a seminar in Gaju Khan Medical College (GKMC) Swabi to inform doctors about diseases of children and various aspects of 'Labor Care Guide' aimed to reduce mortality rate of mother and child during labour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday arranged a seminar in Gaju Khan Medical College (GKMC) Swabi to inform doctors about diseases of children and various aspects of 'Labor Care Guide' aimed to reduce mortality rate of mother and child during labour.

Seminar among others was attended by Dean GKMC, Dr, Shams-ur-Rehman, senior gynecologists, district specialists and doctors that perform duties in labour ward of hospitals.

Experts said that Labour Guide Policy was approved by WHO and aimed to reduce complications during delivery besides reducing mortality rate of both mother and child.

They said situation demands that WHO policy should also be followed to save mother and child from complications and infections during postpartum period.

Doctors who attended the event appreciated effort of WHO for orientation of medical professionals and said that proper knowledge and procedures are vital to save precious lives that fall prey to complications during labour.