ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan has said that World Health Organization (WHO) impressed by Pakistan's efforts to establish temporary isolation units." In a statement here on Monday, she said that these temporary units are saving our national healthcare system from slipping into a crisis due to the increasing influx of COVID-19 patients.

"Our overseas doctors and healthcare professionals are providing their services across the globe to combat "COVID19", she said, adding that Pakistan calls on all of them to voluteer for Yaran-e-Watan initiative to help fight covid-19 at home.

"Every support can make a huge difference," she remarked.