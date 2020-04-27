- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- WHO impressed by Pakistan's efforts to establish temporary isolation units: Secretary WPC
WHO Impressed By Pakistan's Efforts To Establish Temporary Isolation Units: Secretary WPC
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 02:28 PM
Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan has said that World Health Organization (WHO) impressed by Pakistan's efforts to establish temporary isolation units
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan has said that World Health Organization (WHO) impressed by Pakistan's efforts to establish temporary isolation units." In a statement here on Monday, she said that these temporary units are saving our national healthcare system from slipping into a crisis due to the increasing influx of COVID-19 patients.
"Our overseas doctors and healthcare professionals are providing their services across the globe to combat "COVID19", she said, adding that Pakistan calls on all of them to voluteer for Yaran-e-Watan initiative to help fight covid-19 at home.
"Every support can make a huge difference," she remarked.