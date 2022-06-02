“Who introduced you ideology of three pieces?,” Maryam lashes out at Imran Khan over his statement

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N vice-president asks Imran Khan is it Zac Goldsmith or Israel which gave him ideology of three-piece, warning him that there will be 300 pieces of a one who uttered such statements and his party.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2022) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz lashed out at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, raising a question that who introduced him to the ideology of the country's division into "three pieces."

“Whose ideology is it? Is it Zac Goldsmith who have given you this ideology or Israel?,” asked Maryam Nawaz while talking to the reporters in Islamabad on Thursday.

She said the entire nation took notice of Khan’s statement and the people got upset and got angry.

The PML-N vice-president said that Imran lost sanity after being thrown out of the power, making it clear to him that power did not belong to him.

She said, “There will be 300 pieces of the one who uttered such a thing and his party,”. She also stated that the mandate about which Imran Khan talked about was false mandate.

“I never saw such a person getting restless for power to such extent,” said Maryam, appealing to the government to form a medical board comprising mental health experts to examine the mental health status of Imran Khan.

He asked under which right Imran Khan talked about Pakistan's atomic programme. "Does he have any role in making Pakistan an atomic power?" she asked.

She also stated that the PTI chairman failed within 30 days of assuming the office of prime minister and was exposed within 30 days after being ousted.

Talking about ouster of her father Nawaz Sharif, Maryam said the PML-N Supremo was ousted on the basis of an expired iqama.

She paid tribute to the politicians who sacrificed in the past for the country, saying: “ Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir were martyred and many others borne exiles and life sentences,”.