Who is Dua Mangi kidnapped from Karachi DHA?

Dua Mangi, 20-year old, is student of law at University of London and is the member of an international women rights’ organization.

Users of the social media also expressed serious concerns over kidnapping of Duaa Mangi and demanded immediate action against the kidnappers.

Dua, according to the local police, had been going to Master Chay Wala—a restaurant in DHA Karachi.

She was the regular visitor of the restaurant and was out there with her friend Haris when some unknown persons kidnapped her on gun point.

Laila Mangi and Motia Mangi have also been tweeting about the incident, asking friends and others to help them for recovery of Dua Mangi

The prominent figures have also been using twitter accounts for recovery of Dua Mangi and strongly condemned the shocking incident.