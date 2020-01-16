UrduPoint.com
Who Is Newly Appointed DG ISPR Babar Iftikhar?

Thu 16th January 2020

Who is newly appointed DG ISPR Babar Iftikhar?

Maj Gen Iftikhar was commissioned in army in 1990 who served Pakistan army at different positions and commanded Infantry and Armed Brigades during Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2020) Newly appointed Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Babar Iftikhar has remarkable service in the Armed Forces, the reports said here on Thursday.

According to the details, Major General Babar Iftikhar who replaced Major General Asif Ghafoor as new DG ISPR, studied at Command and Staff College in Quetta, the National Defence University in Islamabad. He also studied at Royal Command and Staff College in Jordan. General Iftikhar was commissioned in the army in 1990. He has prolific career in the armed forces with rich command, staff and instructional experience in the field.

He also served with United Six Lancers of Armed Corps and worked with Brigade Major in an Armoured Brigade, Brigadier Staff in an Infantry Division in North Waziristan and Chief of Staff in Corps Headquarters.

He also served during Operation Zarb-e-Azb where he commanded Infantry and Armed Brigades. With remarkable experience for working as the Command and Staff, he also taught at Pakistan Military academy and National Defence University Islamabad. He was promoted to the rank of General in 2018. Before his appointment as DG ISPR, he was commanding an Armoured Division in Multan.

