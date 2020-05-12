Who is running the country? Opposition puts hard questions in Senate

(@fidahassanain)

The Senate session was called on requisition of the opposition to discuss the government’s policy to contain Coronavirus in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2020) Opposition leaders on Tuesday came with tough questions about the government’s response to Coronavirus pandemic, saying that that where the Prime was and who was running the country.

The Opposition leaders put hard questions during the session held to discuss the situation arising out of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and that what measures were taken by the government to contain the virus.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani led the house.

As the proceedings started the members were provided with masks, gloves and sanitisers and were seated within a presumably safe distance to limit contact.

Taking to The floor, PPP Parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman put the question about absence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She questioned that where the Prime Minister was and who was running the country. She said that the Prime Minister was missing these days, adding that the Standard Operating Procedures were being flouted and the top leadership is sending ‘confused’ messages regarding the lockdown situation.

Sherry Rehman also quoted the statements of the doctors regarding the healthcare system that it would outrun its capacity, saying that but the doctors’ warning was being neglected. She went on to say that today’s session should have mulled over an increase in the health budget, adding that the annual budget needed to reconsider its ‘priorities’.

“It is bigger than terrorism for us,” said Senator Sherry, saying that the medical staff was sacrificing their lives in fight against Coronavirs.

She came hard upon the PM, saying that where he was busy and which sort of work kept him so much busy today that could not turn up in the Senate to give his statement regarding Coronavirus.

Earlier, Opposition Leader in the Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq said that the government should have taken a lead in summoning an in-person session but it was opposition which requisitioned it.

“ Institutions like parliament are consulted in such difficult times but the house was not called,” said Raja Zafar ul Haq, adding that the government instead of consulting the opposition to find solutions against the pandemic, did not bother to even approach them.

He said all the members didn't need to attend the session at the same time due to ongoing situation of Coronaviru. At this, the Chairman said that adequate measures were made for the meeting of the lawmakers and that measures based on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were put in place inside the Senate hall.

He also said that the session would not be for more than two hours, spanning over a week, adding that it would be ensured that there would be no gathering of lawmakers anywhere at the premises or the hall.

Last week, Opposition made requisition for Senate Session to discuss the situation arising out of Coroanvirus in the country. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani had announced the session upon their request.

However, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla had earlier suggested that the sessions of both Houses of Parliament should be postponed after two parliamentarians were found infected with the coronavirus.