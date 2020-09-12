Who is the main suspect in Motorway gang-rape case?

(@fidahassanain)

The sources claim that the mains suspect has been identified as Abid Ali who originally belongs to Fort Abbas but currently has been living in Shanga Manga.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12th, 2020) The main suspect in Motorway gang-rape case had criminal record and was involved in many other heinous crimes, the sources in police claimed on Saturday.

Abid Ali, 27 year, is the resident of Fortabad and his DNA matched with the samples collected from the victims’ clothes, the sources said. They said he did love marriage and is father of a child-girl.

“The main suspect lives in Fort Abbas, district Bahawalnagar,” said the sources, adding that his DNA matched with the record found in the criminal database.

However, the suspect shifted from Fort Abbas to Shanga Manga five years ago.

GNN reported that heavy contingents of police reached to Qila Sattar Shah in Sheikh district to arrest the suspect.

According to the sources, the suspect robbed a family in Fort Abbas in 2013, and during that robbery, he raped the woman and her daughter. The victim family, they said, was forced later for reconciliation due to the pressure and fear of the suspect.

The victims finally left their home and shifted to some other place to avoid disrespect and insult in the area.

The sources said that the suspect and his family were involved in criminal activities. However, there are contradictory reports that whether the suspect was arrested or not in the said case of gang-rape.

They further said that the progress report on investigation of the case was submitted to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Earlier, Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh and Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani held meeting on the subject matter.

On other hand, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and Punjab Information Fayyazul Hassan Chohan would address a press conference at 6: 30 pm today evening about the gang-rape case.

The opposition parties have demanded removal of Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh over his remarks against the victim woman who was gang-raped at Lahore Motorway.