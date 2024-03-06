Open Menu

Who Is Who In Punjab Cabinet Of Maryam Nawaz?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2024 | 12:36 PM

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Marriyum Aurangzeb is likely to be made senior minister in the provincial cabinet.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2024) The final Names of the members of the provincial cabinet have been revealed while the oath taking ceremony will take place at 4:00 pm at Governor House on Wednesday (today).

The sources said that Marriyum Aurangzeb would be appointed as the Senior Provincial Minister, and she would also lead the department of Planning and Development, Investment, and the Department of Forests and Wildlife.

Azma Bukhari will be the Minister for Information and Culture, Ashiq Hussain Karamani will be made Agriculture minister, Kazim Pirzada will be minister for Irrigation, and Rana Sikandar Hayat will be minister for school education.

Chaudhry Shafiq Hussain will be made minister for Industries, and individuals with affiliations to the Sikh community will also be represented for the first time in the provincial cabinet. Ramesh Singh Arora's appointment as Minister for Minority Affairs is also under consideration.

Similarly, Khalil Tahir Sindhu will be Minister for Human Rights, Sher Ali Gorchani will be made Minister for Mines and Minerals, Khawaja Salman Rafique will oversee the Specialized Health Department, Khawaja Imran Nazir will manage the Primary and Secondary Health Department while Zeshan Rafique will be given the local governments while Sohaib Barth would be made Minister for Transport.

Related Topics

Governor Education Minority Agriculture Maryam Aurangzeb Lead Imran Nazir Cabinet

Recent Stories

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

49 minutes ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

13 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

13 hours ago
Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for re ..

Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

13 hours ago
 326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremon ..

326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister

13 hours ago
 Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram ..

Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage

13 hours ago
 Federal Shariat court takes legal action against d ..

Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation

13 hours ago
 PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confront ..

PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confrontation: Dr. Musadik

13 hours ago
 HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defa ..

HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defaulting consumers, power thieve ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan