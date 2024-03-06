Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

(@Abdulla99267510)

Marriyum Aurangzeb is likely to be made senior minister in the provincial cabinet.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2024) The final Names of the members of the provincial cabinet have been revealed while the oath taking ceremony will take place at 4:00 pm at Governor House on Wednesday (today).

The sources said that Marriyum Aurangzeb would be appointed as the Senior Provincial Minister, and she would also lead the department of Planning and Development, Investment, and the Department of Forests and Wildlife.

Azma Bukhari will be the Minister for Information and Culture, Ashiq Hussain Karamani will be made Agriculture minister, Kazim Pirzada will be minister for Irrigation, and Rana Sikandar Hayat will be minister for school education.

Chaudhry Shafiq Hussain will be made minister for Industries, and individuals with affiliations to the Sikh community will also be represented for the first time in the provincial cabinet. Ramesh Singh Arora's appointment as Minister for Minority Affairs is also under consideration.

Similarly, Khalil Tahir Sindhu will be Minister for Human Rights, Sher Ali Gorchani will be made Minister for Mines and Minerals, Khawaja Salman Rafique will oversee the Specialized Health Department, Khawaja Imran Nazir will manage the Primary and Secondary Health Department while Zeshan Rafique will be given the local governments while Sohaib Barth would be made Minister for Transport.