Who Issued Arrest Warrants For PTI Chief Imran Khan?

Published May 09, 2023

Who issued arrest warrants for PTI Chief Imran Khan?

The PTI chief has been arrested by Pakistan Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (LHC) as he reached there to secure his bail in the cases against him. 

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2023) Pakistan Rangers on Tuesday arrested former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and shifted him to the lockup of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over his alleged involvement in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

However, many were curious about the sudden arrest of Imran Khan and that who was behind it. The latest reports suggested that NAB chairman signed the arrest warrants of the PTI Chief and the same were issued on May 1.

They said that Imran Khan has been transferred to NAB Rawalpindi office, where he is undergoing a medical examination.

The PTI leaders and workers took to streets as they came to know about arrest of Imran Khan. They chanted slogans in his support and demanded the authorities for immediate release of their leader.

Imran Khan, they said, was arrested by the NAB under Section 9(a) of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, and was detained for action taken under sections 34(a), 18(e), and 24(a).

According to the NAB statement, Imran Khan was accused of corruption and corrupt practices, and will be presented in the relevant court.

