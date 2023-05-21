UrduPoint.com

WHO JEE Mission Visits Rescue Headquarters, Academy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2023 | 09:00 PM

WHO JEE mission visits Rescue Headquarters, Academy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The Joint External Evaluation (JEE) Mission mobilized through World Health Organization (WHO) led by Dr. Dalia visited Emergency Services Headquarters & academy, here on Sunday.

The JEE was part of the International Health Regulations (IHR) Monitoring and Evaluation Framework and was a voluntary, multi-sectoral process to assess the country's capacity to prevent, detect, and rapidly respond to public health risks.

Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer briefed about the integrated emergency management system, its functions of emergency services department and legal framework. He briefed about governance framework of, emergency services, emergency response mechanism through Emergency Management & Dispatch System (EMDS) in Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) established in all district of Punjab.

Furthermore, the delegation was apprised on Provincial Emergency Operation Center (PEOC) established to ensure uniform standards of the service across Punjab.

Dr Rizwan highlighted the emergency logistics and supply chain management to deal with day-to-day emergencies as well as in major operations like; HAZMAT emergencies including chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear emergencies.

He explained that Rescue Service was also responding Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) operations at national and international level after United Nations-INSARAG Certification.

The Rescue community engagements model for advocacy campaigns, emergency response, safety surveys and disease prevention activities were discussed in detail in the meeting.

The delegates witnessed ongoing training activities of rescuers and provincial emergency operations center and volunteer management center.

Dr. Dalia appreciated the integrated model of emergency services and said "It has been an enlightening visit and I appreciate all the preparations made by Team-1122 in short time given for explaining and sharing the stories of great rescuers." She said the center provides numerous great initiatives. "We look forward for future collaboration in establishing an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) & pre-hospital program for the community" she added.

