WHO keen to strengthen South Punjab healthcare system, says Dr Palitha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Pakistan, Dr. Palitha Mahipala Thursday said that global health watchdog was interested in strengthening the healthcare system in South Punjab and would ensure all possible assistance for complete rehabilitation of flood victims.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Secretaries Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Specialized healthcare and Medical education South Punjab here.

The medicines, essential medical machinery and other logistic support would be provided to health department South Punjab as WHO was focusing on the primary healthcare system in the region, he maintained.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health South Punjab Muhammad Iqbal said that the department would extend support to WHO.

He informed that there was a need for full activation of Outreach staff at all Basic Health Units (BHUs) and special focus to control infectious diseases.

Secretary Specialized healthcare Ghulam Saghir Shahid said that WHO support for cementing healthcare system in the region was appreciable and good omen.

The meeting also reviewed rehabilitation steps taken by the department for flood hit people and other required health facilities.

WHO delegation consisted of technical expert Dr Jamsahid, Dr Yahya and communication officers.