UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Lauds Pakistan's Initiatives To Combat Coronavirus: Zartaj Gul

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:50 PM

WHO lauds Pakistan's initiatives to combat coronavirus: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday said the whole world was facing the challenge of coronavirus including Pakistan and the government was making its all out efforts to stop this pandemic from spreading in different areas of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, she said things were improving regarding coronavirus by taking in time measures against the viral infection.

She urged the people not to worry instead to face it courageously, adding there was a dire need of cooperation between the government and the people to combat this deadly virus because the government could not only cope with the situation all alone.

Zartaj Gul said the opposition should avoid point-scoring over the sensitive issue and it should support the government's initiatives in the war against coronavirus.

Replying to a question, she said the government had established quarantine centers for coronavirus patients all over the country to provide all medical facilities to them.

She said the World Health Organisation (WHO) was lauding the efforts of Pakistan for combating the pandemic.

She said pollen allergy was on its top in Islamabad these days due to those trees which were planted as gifts in the past but the incumbent government was working on this issue and it was removing allergy producers trees gradually from the capital city.

The government was planting allergy free and indigenous plants and trees in Islamabad to make the city as allergy free, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World All From Government Top Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

20 minutes ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

2 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

4 hours ago

UAE facilitates evacuation of South Korean nationa ..

4 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.