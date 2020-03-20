(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday said the whole world was facing the challenge of coronavirus including Pakistan and the government was making its all out efforts to stop this pandemic from spreading in different areas of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, she said things were improving regarding coronavirus by taking in time measures against the viral infection.

She urged the people not to worry instead to face it courageously, adding there was a dire need of cooperation between the government and the people to combat this deadly virus because the government could not only cope with the situation all alone.

Zartaj Gul said the opposition should avoid point-scoring over the sensitive issue and it should support the government's initiatives in the war against coronavirus.

Replying to a question, she said the government had established quarantine centers for coronavirus patients all over the country to provide all medical facilities to them.

She said the World Health Organisation (WHO) was lauding the efforts of Pakistan for combating the pandemic.

She said pollen allergy was on its top in Islamabad these days due to those trees which were planted as gifts in the past but the incumbent government was working on this issue and it was removing allergy producers trees gradually from the capital city.

The government was planting allergy free and indigenous plants and trees in Islamabad to make the city as allergy free, she added.