(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul Friday said the whole world was facing the challenge of coronavirus including Pakistan and the government was making all out efforts to stop spreading pandemic in different areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul Friday said the whole world was facing the challenge of coronavirus including Pakistan and the government was making all out efforts to stop spreading pandemic in different areas of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the World Health Organisation (WHO) was lauding the efforts of Pakistan for combating the pandemic She said there was a dire need of cooperation between the government and the people to combat this deadly virus because the government could not only cope with the situation alone.

Zartaj Gul said the opposition should avoid point-scoring over the sensitive issue and it should support the government's initiatives in the war against coronavirus.

Replying to a question, she said the government had established quarantine centers for coronavirus patients all over the country to provide all medical facilities to them.

.She said situation was improving regarding coronavirus by taking timely measures against the viral infection.

She said pollen allergy was on its top in Islamabad due to trees and the incumbent government was working on this issue and it was going to remove allergy producers trees gradually from the capital city.

The government was planting allergy free and indigenous plants and trees in Islamabad to make the city as allergy free, she added.