WHO launches WhatsApp health alert over COVID 19 in different languages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a dedicated messaging services in different languages including English, Arabic, French and Spanish with partners WhatsApp and Facebook to keep people safe from Coronavirus pandemic.

According to WHO, this easy-to-use messaging service has the potential to reach two billion people and enables WHO to get information directly into the hands of the people that need it.

"From government leaders to health workers and family and friends, this messaging service will provide the latest news and information on Coronavirus including details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves and others. It also provides the latest situation reports and numbers in real-time to help government decision-makers protect the health of their populations," it said.

The service can be accessed by a link that opens a conversation on WhatsApp. Users can simply type "hi", "salut", "hola" or "?????" to activate the conversation, prompting a menu of options that can help answer their questions about COVID-19.

Join WHO's Health Alert on WhatsApp: English Send "hi" to +41 79 893 18 92 on WhatsApp wa.me/41798931892?text=hi Arabic Send "?????" to +41 22 501 70 23 on WhatsApp wa.me/41225017023?text=????? French Send "salut" to +41 22 501 72 98 on WhatsApp wa.me/41225017298?text=salut SpanishSend "hola" to +41 22 501 76 90 on WhatsAppwa.me/41225017690?text=hola