UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Launches WhatsApp Health Alert Over COVID 19 In Different Languages

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 10:57 PM

WHO launches WhatsApp health alert over COVID 19 in different languages

World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a dedicated messaging services in different languages including English, Arabic, French and Spanish with partners WhatsApp and Facebook to keep people safe from Coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a dedicated messaging services in different languages including English, Arabic, French and Spanish with partners WhatsApp and Facebook to keep people safe from Coronavirus pandemic.

According to WHO, this easy-to-use messaging service has the potential to reach two billion people and enables WHO to get information directly into the hands of the people that need it.

"From government leaders to health workers and family and friends, this messaging service will provide the latest news and information on Coronavirus including details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves and others. It also provides the latest situation reports and numbers in real-time to help government decision-makers protect the health of their populations," it said.

The service can be accessed by a link that opens a conversation on WhatsApp. Users can simply type "hi", "salut", "hola" or "?????" to activate the conversation, prompting a menu of options that can help answer their questions about COVID-19.

Join WHO's Health Alert on WhatsApp: English Send "hi" to +41 79 893 18 92 on WhatsApp wa.me/41798931892?text=hi Arabic Send "?????" to +41 22 501 70 23 on WhatsApp wa.me/41225017023?text=????? French Send "salut" to +41 22 501 72 98 on WhatsApp wa.me/41225017298?text=salut SpanishSend "hola" to +41 22 501 76 90 on WhatsAppwa.me/41225017690?text=hola

Related Topics

World Facebook Alert Wa Family From Government WhatsApp Billion Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HR organizations should support govt in fight agai ..

3 minutes ago

Trump says he might 'quarantine' New York state

4 minutes ago

Italy's coronavirus toll tops 10,000

4 minutes ago

UN to donate 250,000 masks to hospitals in New Yor ..

4 minutes ago

Italy Confirms 889 New Coronavirus Deaths Over Pas ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed opens drive-thru COVID-19 test f ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.