WHO moves to upgrade, improve health sector in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Head, Dr Palitha Mahipala Sunday called on Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi at Jammu and Kashmir House and discussed issues related to upgrading and improvement of the health sector in AJK.

Dr Palitha Mahipala assured full cooperation and announced immediately provision of nine ambulances and six vaccination vehicles for Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that WHO will also provide medical equipment and set up two vaccination centers and will also extend full support to bring the health sector in AJK in line with modern requirements.

The AJK PM Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi appreciating the support extended by the WHO and other agencies said that a large portion of the population of Azad Jammu & Kashmir lives in line of control and the people living there have been lacking the health facilities.

He stressed the need to extend technical assistance to modernize the health sector in AJK and highly commended the valuable services extended by the WHO in the field of health all over the world.