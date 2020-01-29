WHO offers assistance for the identification of the Corona virus in AJK

The World Health Organization - WHO would provide its assistance for the identification of the Corona virus in Azad Jammu & Kashmir", said WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) : The World Health Organization - WHO would provide its assistance for the identification of the Corona virus in Azad Jammu & Kashmir", said WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala.

Dr. Palitha disclosed this while talking to Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in the State's metropolis late Tuesday.

A delegation of the World Health Organization (WHO) led by its Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala called on the AJK Prime Minister late Tuesday.

Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala informed Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider that his organizations intended to setup a mobile unit in rain, snow affected areas of Neelum Leepa and Bhedi.

He further told that his organization provides health kit to several countries and assured that AJK would also be included among those in order to provide better healthcare facilities in the remote and far-flung areas of the state.

Speaking on this occasion, AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider said that all available resource are being utilized to provide best available health-care facilities in the calamity hit areas of the state.

While expressing gratitude to WHO, for providing medical assistance in affected areas of the Neelum, the Prime Minister said that government would extend all out support to the organization for the establishment of field hospital and shifting of its equipment to the affected areas of the valley.

"Although we've an organization in the state to respond to such natural disasters but even than some natural calamities couldn't be tackled accordingly despite availability of sufficient resource", Haider said.

"It is my mission to provide best treatment facilities to the masses throughout the state for which I need the cooperation of the international organizations", he added.

The Prime Minister told the delegates that state government is taking tangible steps for the provision of quality health services in the territory and had launched free emergency services in all District Headquarters Hospitals for this purpose.

He told that government is fully aware about the risk of Coronavirus. Special wards and screening desks are being established in this regard.

Raja Farooq Haider welcomed WHO's offer to provide assistance in this regard.

On this occasion, Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala offered assistance for the calamity hit areas of Neelum, Leepa and Bhedi.

The Prime Minister lauded WHO for its global contribution in extending quality health services throughout the globe and serving the ailing humanity round the clock.

He proposed to the WHO to expand its work in Azad Kashmir and assured all possible support from the government side.