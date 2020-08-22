WHO official discusses anti-polio campaign with DC

World Health Organisation (WHO) Punjab chief Dr Abidi Nasir called on Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali at his office here on Saturday and discussed the recent anti-polio campaign in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :World Health Organisation (WHO) Punjab chief Dr Abidi Nasir called on Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali at his office here on Saturday and discussed the recent anti-polio campaign in the district.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool and District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed were also present.

The DC informed the WHO official that the desired objectives of the campaign had been achieved due to effective monitoring.He said that a comprehensive micro-plan was being prepared before the next anti-polio campaign so that no child up to five years of age was left out.

He said that efforts would be made by the district administration to make the district polio-free.

The WHO provincial leader appreciated the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and his team in making the anti-polio campaign successful and hoped that the district administration and the WHO would continue work together to make the new generation polio-free.