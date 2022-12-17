UrduPoint.com

WHO Organizes Certificate Distribution Ceremony At UoL

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2022 | 06:30 PM

WHO organizes certificate distribution ceremony at UoL

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) here on Saturday organized a commendation certificate distribution ceremony for the LQAS surveyors at the University of Loralai (UoL).

The event was graced by WHO representative Dr. Zakia Nimatullah as the chief guest, besides the WHO's organizer Dr. Palita Maipala, Regional Head Dr. Hamid Jafri, Team Leader Polio Program Pakistan Dr. Zainul Abidin Khan and Team Leader Polio Eradication Balochistan Dr. Mukhtiar Hussain were present on the occasion.

Later, the difficulties faced by the anti-polio teams was shown through various slide shows. On this occasion, the surveyors shared their experiences regarding anti-polio campaigns.

Dr. Zakia Nimatullah thanked the Pak Army, FC, Police Department and all the institutions of Pakistan who are working side by side in the eradication of polio. She also thanked the Vice Chancellor University of Loralai Dr. Maqsood Ahmed for playing his key role in this context and said that this work should not be done by one person but by all the team together and everyone's efforts were included in this program.

Our main goal is to eradicate polio from Pakistan and Afghanistan. Now, we are near to achieve this goal to eliminate this disease from the world, she added.

