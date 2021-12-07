UrduPoint.com

WHO Organizes Training On Risk Communication, Reporting Epidemics

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:12 PM

WHO organizes training on risk communication, reporting epidemics

Role of media in dissipation of information to masses and monitoring was discussed in length in a training workshop held jointly under by World Health Organization (WHO) and Primary and Secondary Healthcare Deptt, South Punjab here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Role of media in dissipation of information to masses and monitoring was discussed in length in a training workshop held jointly under by World Health Organization (WHO) and Primary and Secondary Healthcare Deptt, South Punjab here on Tuesday. The workshop titled "Risk Communication and Reporting of Epidemics" was attended by member of civil society and media persons.

Addressing the workshop, secretary primary and secondary healthcare department South Punjab, Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum, said that media is the fourth pillar of the state and also plays the role of monitor of society and any crisis, be it local, national or international.

Speaking on the occasion, he further said that awareness about the recent global epidemic corona has reached the people in remote areas only through the media.

Later, a question-answer session was also held. DGH South Punjab, Dr Khalil, experts Dr Yaha, Sajjad Hafeez and others also spoke.

Deputy Secretary Coordination Muhammad Asadullah Shehzad, Dr. Yahya, Sajjad Hafeez, WHO communication expert Anum Saira Khan and health reporters from various newspapers and news channels participated.

Cerificates were also disbursed among the participants of the workshop.

Related Topics

World Punjab Civil Society Saira Khan Media From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

17 minutes ago
 Edu institutions' role vital to get rid of drugs: ..

Edu institutions' role vital to get rid of drugs: parliamentary secretary

5 minutes ago
 38 killed in Burundi prison fire: vice president

38 killed in Burundi prison fire: vice president

5 minutes ago
 RPO carries out inspection of PS City Bhalwal

RPO carries out inspection of PS City Bhalwal

5 minutes ago
 MPA Arbab assures full support to PTI candidate fo ..

MPA Arbab assures full support to PTI candidate for Tehsil chairmanship

5 minutes ago
 NA Speaker to support civil society organizations ..

NA Speaker to support civil society organizations to strengthen marginalized com ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.