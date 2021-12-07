WHO organizes training on risk communication, reporting epidemics

Role of media in dissipation of information to masses and monitoring was discussed in length in a training workshop held jointly under by World Health Organization (WHO) and Primary and Secondary Healthcare Deptt, South Punjab here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Role of media in dissipation of information to masses and monitoring was discussed in length in a training workshop held jointly under by World Health Organization (WHO) and Primary and Secondary Healthcare Deptt, South Punjab here on Tuesday. The workshop titled "Risk Communication and Reporting of Epidemics" was attended by member of civil society and media persons.

Addressing the workshop, secretary primary and secondary healthcare department South Punjab, Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum, said that media is the fourth pillar of the state and also plays the role of monitor of society and any crisis, be it local, national or international.

Speaking on the occasion, he further said that awareness about the recent global epidemic corona has reached the people in remote areas only through the media.

Later, a question-answer session was also held. DGH South Punjab, Dr Khalil, experts Dr Yaha, Sajjad Hafeez and others also spoke.

Deputy Secretary Coordination Muhammad Asadullah Shehzad, Dr. Yahya, Sajjad Hafeez, WHO communication expert Anum Saira Khan and health reporters from various newspapers and news channels participated.

Cerificates were also disbursed among the participants of the workshop.