Open Menu

WHO, Pakistan Government Launch New Vaccination Centers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 12:00 AM

WHO, Pakistan government launch new vaccination centers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of Pakistan have partnered to establish 26 new vaccination centers across the country, serving over 750,000 people in underserved areas.

The centers, funded by GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, will provide access to lifesaving vaccines and essential health care services to populations previously lacking access, said in a press release.

Thirteen prefabricated vaccination centers are already operational in Punjab, Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, while the remaining 13 are in the procurement phase and will be built in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The centers are strategically located in areas with limited access to basic health care services and low vaccination coverage.

The facilities will be solar-powered to ensure functionality during power cuts and natural disasters, contributing to climate change mitigation.

The partnership aims to strengthen Pakistan's Expanded Programme on Immunization and reach communities most in need.

WHO Representative in Pakistan, Dr. Dapeng Luo, emphasized the importance of delivering health for all and leaving no one behind. The initiative will help reinforce Primary health care and respond to emergencies more effectively.

Recent Stories

UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight ..

UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX E ..

1 minute ago
 Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation v ..

Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Pari ..

1 minute ago
 Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; ..

Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri

9 minutes ago
 Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem ..

Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem Khan

9 minutes ago
 National Media Office oganises key roundtable for ..

National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'

31 minutes ago
 India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tens ..

India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tensions: Rizwan Saeed Sheikh

27 minutes ago
Gutka dealer arrested, 100 packets recovered

Gutka dealer arrested, 100 packets recovered

27 minutes ago
 UAF opens postgraduate admissions

UAF opens postgraduate admissions

33 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Zeeshan Ahmed in drug case

Court grants bail to Zeeshan Ahmed in drug case

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan Consulate Jeddah to organize Thanksgiving ..

Pakistan Consulate Jeddah to organize Thanksgiving Event

33 minutes ago
 Condolence reference held to pay tribute to martyr ..

Condolence reference held to pay tribute to martyrs of Khuzdar tragedy

33 minutes ago
 Gaza enduring ‘cruelest phase’ of Israel’s w ..

Gaza enduring ‘cruelest phase’ of Israel’s war and blockade, UN chief says

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan