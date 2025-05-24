WHO, Pakistan Government Launch New Vaccination Centers
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of Pakistan have partnered to establish 26 new vaccination centers across the country, serving over 750,000 people in underserved areas.
The centers, funded by GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, will provide access to lifesaving vaccines and essential health care services to populations previously lacking access, said in a press release.
Thirteen prefabricated vaccination centers are already operational in Punjab, Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, while the remaining 13 are in the procurement phase and will be built in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The centers are strategically located in areas with limited access to basic health care services and low vaccination coverage.
The facilities will be solar-powered to ensure functionality during power cuts and natural disasters, contributing to climate change mitigation.
The partnership aims to strengthen Pakistan's Expanded Programme on Immunization and reach communities most in need.
WHO Representative in Pakistan, Dr. Dapeng Luo, emphasized the importance of delivering health for all and leaving no one behind. The initiative will help reinforce Primary health care and respond to emergencies more effectively.
