WHO, PBM vow achieving shared goals of poverty eradication by strengthening mutual cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) on Friday vowed strengthening bilateral cooperation for achieving shared goals of providing solace to the marginalized segment of society especially the eradication of extreme poverty from the country. World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala during a meeting with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokar endorsed PBM's valuable initiatives in the field of social protection.

It was the first ever visit of PBM by the head of any international organization.

MD briefed WHO representative about PBM's ongoing fight against penury. He highlighted the multi-dimensional tasks of the organization linked to poverty reduction, under the aegis of Prime Minister's Ehsaas Programme.

These measures include empowering poor women, provision of education to street and laborer children, funding poor patients for their medical treatment, awarding educational stipends to deserving student to complete their higher education, rehabilitative measures for the persons with disabilities, care for widows and orphan, provision of Cochlear Implants to the deaf and mute children and so on.

Malik Zaheer Abbas, while drawing attention towards 'Panahgah' and 'Koi Bhooka Na Soey' initiatives, told that daily wagers, laborers, unemployed, poor and transit passengers, attendants of the patients and other needy persons are the beneficiaries of these projects and meals is also being provided through the mobile food trucks to the deserving persons of the country. Emphasizing the need of collective efforts in humanitarian assistance, Managing Director PBM expressed his gratitude to WHO representative in Pakistan for supporting PBM in various fields. He also desired for more technical and fiscal support to meet the challenges ahead linked with poverty. Dr. Palitha Mahipala, WHO representative appreciated organization's humanitarian activities even in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic peak. He vowed to extend WHO's support to PBM, after utilizing district-level social safety network of PBM by working jointly to serve the vulnerable populace of the country. WHO's Technical Advisors for Disability and Rehabilitation in Pakistan Dr. Maryam Mallick attended the meeting.