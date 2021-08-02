UrduPoint.com

WHO Praises Pakistan's Handling Of Coronavirus Pandemic: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other international bodies had lauded the efforts of the government of Pakistan in controlling and containing the Covid-19 pandemic successfully.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) was taking all decisions without political influence by reviewing the coronavirus pandemic situation, the minister said this while talking to a private news channel.

He said the world countries had acknowledged and appreciated the Pakistan's smart lockdown policy.

The minister said that implementation of Coronavrius standard operating procedures (SOPs) was the responsibility of the Sindh government, instead of imposing complete lockdown in the province.

Farrukh Habib urged the provincial government to review its decision regarding lockdown in Sindh especially closure of transport and industry. The residents of Karachi had faced inconvenience and hardships due to closure of transport in the metropolitan city, he added.

He said Karachi was an economic hub of the country and the complete lockdown could have negative impacts on the tax collection.

